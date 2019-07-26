Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 40.3% in July

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 590,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 23.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,904. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

