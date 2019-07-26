Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,273.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 330,229 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

