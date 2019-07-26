Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $124.27 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.