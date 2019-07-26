CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 136,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $37,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,053,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,438.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.