CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,677,000 after acquiring an additional 202,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,667,000 after acquiring an additional 188,148 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $12,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,132,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,547,357.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,401,989.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

TEL stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.69. 1,694,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

