CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,471,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $195,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,290 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 178.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,844,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,408 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,774,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $314,958,000 after acquiring an additional 948,500 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.