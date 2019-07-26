CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 256,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch bought 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.98. The stock had a trading volume of 61,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,437. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Perrigo to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.01.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

