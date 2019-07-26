CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,866 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 190,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,921. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

