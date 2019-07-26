CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 500 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 276,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,701. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

