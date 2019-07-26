CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 296,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 302,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,353,000 after acquiring an additional 346,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.80. 1,036,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,150. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $815,963.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,006 shares of company stock worth $9,987,148. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

