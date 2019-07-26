Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc accounts for 0.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,541.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.65. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

