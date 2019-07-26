China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Petroleum & Chemical’s earnings. China Petroleum & Chemical posted earnings of $2.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for China Petroleum & Chemical.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $106.34 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SNP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,028. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.