Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $755.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $683.29.

CMG stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $779.86. The stock had a trading volume of 518,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,378. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $789.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $738.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total transaction of $1,336,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,081 shares of company stock worth $66,273,971 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

