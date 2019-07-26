Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 223,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after purchasing an additional 203,528 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 47.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.45.

In other news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.15. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.