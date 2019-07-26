Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 15,106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,182 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $39,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,632,000 after buying an additional 7,040,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,503,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after buying an additional 203,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after buying an additional 383,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,101,000 after buying an additional 56,907 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,197. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $400,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

