Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

