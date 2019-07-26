Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $165.00 at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.45.

CB stock opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

