CIBC Initiates Coverage on Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a research note published on Monday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Intec Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.58.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.