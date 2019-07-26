CIBC Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$55.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.30.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$51.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$40.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

