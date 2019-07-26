CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 555.0% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.31% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 17.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

