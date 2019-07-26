Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Citigroup by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Berenberg Bank lowered to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UCB S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,995,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

