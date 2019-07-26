Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,995,690. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.