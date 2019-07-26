Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Up 116.0% in July

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,461,100 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the June 15th total of 6,230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 72,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. 4,042,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

