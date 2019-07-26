Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, reports. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter.

Shares of CIZN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 1,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993. Citizens has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Get Citizens alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,568 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Citizens worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.