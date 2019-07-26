Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, reports. Citizens had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CIZN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83. Citizens has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of -0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Citizens worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

