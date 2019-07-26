Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,148,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $123,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,221,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,466 shares of company stock worth $1,716,076 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

CTXS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,760. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.12 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.21% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

