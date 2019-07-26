Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Hold Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $123,501.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,221,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $434,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,327 shares in the company, valued at $38,211,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,466 shares of company stock worth $1,716,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,048,000 after buying an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $203,231,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,218 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

