Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 91.21%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $93.12 and a twelve month high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $123,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $434,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,211,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,076. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $147,447,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,073,877 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,553 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,742 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 584,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,262 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 437,687 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

