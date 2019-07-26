Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.35-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.35-5.60 EPS.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,271. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $93.12 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.21% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $123,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,148,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,076. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

