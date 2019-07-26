City Holding Co. Acquires 159 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Target’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

