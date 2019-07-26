City Holding Co. Acquires 550 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $183.22. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,910. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $209.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.