City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,572 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.48.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.