City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $546,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.