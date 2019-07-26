City Holding Co. Purchases 660 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 84,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,944. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

In related news, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

