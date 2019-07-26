Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLAR. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $418.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at $5,351,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $3,240,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Clarus by 43.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $640,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.