Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Clearfield updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

CLFD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 31,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,547. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clearfield by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 82.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

