Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBG. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,551.44 ($20.27).

LON:CBG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,354 ($17.69). The stock had a trading volume of 196,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,421.54. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,349 ($17.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98).

In related news, insider Elizabeth Lee bought 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,413 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £1,794.51 ($2,344.85).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

