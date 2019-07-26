CLS (CLI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CLS (LON: CLI):

7/25/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/17/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/9/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/9/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/25/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/14/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/11/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/4/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/28/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON CLI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 228.50 ($2.99). 148,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.91. The firm has a market cap of $930.90 million and a PE ratio of 7.49. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,734.48).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

