Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $9.74 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.08.

In other news, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

