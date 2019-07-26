Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty comprises about 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of RQI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

