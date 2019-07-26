Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essentra to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

COHU traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 9,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,207. The company has a market cap of $662.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41. Cohu has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $147.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cohu by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

