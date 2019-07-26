Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.69. 4,036,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,940. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,587.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 415,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

