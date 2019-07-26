Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.62 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

CLBK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,545. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.45. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $36,475.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Kuiken bought 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $99,646.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,242 shares of company stock worth $150,772. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

