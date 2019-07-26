Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 938,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.58. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other news, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $1,129,690.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares in the company, valued at $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,130.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 104,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.