Columbus Macro LLC Invests $232,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,235,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,596,000 after buying an additional 1,066,615 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after buying an additional 257,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $86.36.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

