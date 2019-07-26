Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 138,837 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.86. 1,836,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,913. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.