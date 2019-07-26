Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $10.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.64. 1,426,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,457.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.61 per share, for a total transaction of $241,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 239,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,238 shares of company stock worth $376,569. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,054.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

