Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,923. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $243.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 297,233 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.