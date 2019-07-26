Comparing Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Weidai (NASDAQ:WEI)

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Weidai (NYSE:WEI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Weidai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and Weidai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $47.28 million 1.72 -$16.99 million ($0.69) -4.32 Weidai $569.19 million 1.01 $87.50 million $1.59 5.19

Weidai has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weidai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mogo Finance Technology and Weidai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Weidai 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mogo Finance Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.90%. Weidai has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.58%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than Weidai.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and Weidai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -36.47% N/A -15.13% Weidai N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weidai beats Mogo Finance Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

