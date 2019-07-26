Concepta (LON:CPT) Trading Down 7.7%

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) fell 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.33 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), 333,548 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 192% from the average session volume of 114,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

About Concepta (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

